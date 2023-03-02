Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) vs. Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL) Critical Analysis

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) and Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Netcapital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Synchrony Financial and Netcapital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 2 5 6 0 2.31 Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus target price of $39.27, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Synchrony Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Netcapital.

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Netcapital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 17.51% 24.07% 3.03% Netcapital 37.90% 9.99% 8.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Netcapital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $17.53 billion 0.90 $3.02 billion $6.10 5.90 Netcapital $5.48 million 1.27 $3.50 million $0.82 1.40

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital. Netcapital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Netcapital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and installment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003, and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Netcapital

Netcapital, Inc. is a fintech company which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm’s platform allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company was founded by Sean F. Lee in April 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

