Desjardins Trims Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Target Price to C$0.80

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Argonaut Gold Stock Performance
ARNGF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.
About Argonaut Gold
