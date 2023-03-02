Desjardins Trims Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Target Price to C$0.80

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARNGF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

Argonaut Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. Its primary assets are the production stage El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico and the production stage La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico.

