Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) PT Raised to GBX 2,245 at Barclays

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,050 ($24.74) to GBX 2,245 ($27.09) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.53) to GBX 2,200 ($26.55) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.72) to GBX 2,070 ($24.98) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Societe Generale lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,004.56.

Burberry Group stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.17. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

