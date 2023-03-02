Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. Aerovate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $548.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $39,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $27,964.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $39,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,964.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 12,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $286,702.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,829 shares of company stock worth $1,892,519. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

