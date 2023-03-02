Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.57 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.91 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.86 and a 200-day moving average of $168.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

