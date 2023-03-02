Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €140.00 by Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective from Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIX2. Metzler set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($101.06) target price on Sixt in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($138.30) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

SIX2 stock opened at €124.60 ($132.55) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €104.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €98.46. Sixt has a 1 year low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a 1 year high of €140.50 ($149.47).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

