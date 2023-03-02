Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €130.00 ($138.30) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Metzler set a €140.00 ($148.94) target price on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Stock Down 2.7 %

SIX2 stock opened at €124.60 ($132.55) on Tuesday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a fifty-two week high of €140.50 ($149.47). The business’s 50-day moving average is €104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.