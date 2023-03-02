SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 362.43% from the stock’s current price.

SCYNEXIS Stock Up 16.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $56.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.01.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCYNEXIS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.