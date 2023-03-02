Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

PLTR stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.90.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 993,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,887. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,749,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 556,926 shares during the period. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

