UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €32.50 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.50 ($34.57) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.34) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FRE stock opened at €25.09 ($26.69) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($85.11). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.18.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

