Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of CALT stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.