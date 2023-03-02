Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of CALT stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.49.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
