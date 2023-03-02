Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %
ANIP stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $765.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $45.99.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.
