Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7 %

ANIP stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $765.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $45.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,681 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 358,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.