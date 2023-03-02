ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €46.00 by Nuways

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €46.00 ($48.94) price objective by research analysts at Nuways in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nuways’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 130.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nuways set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($41.49) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, December 5th.

ZEAL Network Price Performance

Shares of ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($21.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a 52 week low of €16.00 ($17.02) and a 52 week high of €24.40 ($25.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.00.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

