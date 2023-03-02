Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,700 ($80.85) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($64.92) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.88) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.34) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,129.23 ($73.96).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,972 ($72.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,406 ($77.30). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,041.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,405.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($71.46), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($154,856.69). 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.