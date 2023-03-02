TD Securities Boosts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TKO. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.30 price target on shares of Taseko Mines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.80.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.48 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.15 and a 52-week high of C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$710.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$117,789.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,537,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,012,803.76. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

