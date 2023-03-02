Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$170.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$164.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$159.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$151.43. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$119.23 and a 12 month high of C$167.88.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 21.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.4051609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.