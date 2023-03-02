Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$51.00 at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
PPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. CSFB increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a C$52.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$51.53.
Pembina Pipeline Price Performance
Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$45.39 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$41.38 and a 1-year high of C$53.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56.
Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline
In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total transaction of C$305,253.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$670,801.56. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
