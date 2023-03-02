Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at Raymond James

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NPI. CSFB boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$32.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$47.13.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Northland Power Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

(Get Rating)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

