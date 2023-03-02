Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$47.00 to C$48.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Uni-Select traded as high as C$47.22 and last traded at C$47.08, with a volume of 713921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.97.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Uni-Select from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

