OFS Capital (OFS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OFS Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $130.58 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52,238 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About OFS Capital

Separately, StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

