Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance
SAMG opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $252.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.81.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 32.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.