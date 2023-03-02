Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

SAMG opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $252.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

