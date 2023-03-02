CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 3rd. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLPS opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 172.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of CLPS Incorporation worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

