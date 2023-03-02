Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Rises By 13,500.0%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 13,500.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Light Price Performance

LGSXY stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Light has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92.

Get Light alerts:

Light Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.