Brokerages Set SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) PT at C$35.71

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

TSE SNC opened at C$28.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.41. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$21.27 and a 52-week high of C$33.11. The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

