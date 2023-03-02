Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Grows By 5,025.0%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 5,025.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OneSoft Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSSIF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. OneSoft Solutions has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.43.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

