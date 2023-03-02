Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Grows By 5,025.0%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 5,025.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OneSoft Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OSSIF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. OneSoft Solutions has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.43.
About OneSoft Solutions
