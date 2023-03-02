Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target at $20.44

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,023,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,769,000 after purchasing an additional 748,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

