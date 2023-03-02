Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Expands By 32,100.0%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 32,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCYY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accor from €30.50 ($32.45) to €31.90 ($33.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Accor from €21.00 ($22.34) to €22.00 ($23.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of Accor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Accor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. Accor has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

