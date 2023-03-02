Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Stoneridge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 321,962 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Stoneridge by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,372,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after buying an additional 63,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
