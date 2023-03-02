Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. Stephens lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

COLB stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at about $920,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

