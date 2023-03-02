Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives $7.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLLY. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of HLLY stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $256.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Holley has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Holley Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Holley by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

