BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

