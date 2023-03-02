Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $13.27. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 395,192 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $601.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.