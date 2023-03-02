First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Up 323.5% in February

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 323.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First US Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in First US Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in First US Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSB opened at $9.75 on Thursday. First US Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First US Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FUSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.37%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

About First US Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for First U.S. Bank. It provides services including receipt of demand, savings, individual retirement account and time deposits, personal and commercial loans, safe deposit box services and remote deposit capture through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.