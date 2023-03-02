Brokerages Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Target Price at GBX 3,635

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,635 ($43.86).

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.23) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($50.68) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, January 16th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,510 ($42.36) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

In related news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($37.89) per share, with a total value of £8,635 ($10,419.93). In other Whitbread news, insider Cilla Snowball acquired 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,078 ($37.14) per share, with a total value of £69,501.24 ($83,867.79). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($37.89) per share, for a total transaction of £8,635 ($10,419.93). Insiders have purchased 3,490 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,053 ($36.84) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,995.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.11. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,955.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,695.58.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

