Biglari (NYSE:BH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Biglari Trading Down 0.4 %

BH opened at $179.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $408.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63. Biglari has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $184.21.

Get Biglari alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Biglari by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.