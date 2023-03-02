LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €905.00 by Barclays

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €905.00 ($962.77) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €805.00 ($856.38) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €908.00 ($965.96) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €815.00 ($867.02) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($936.17) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,021.28) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of MC stock opened at €792.20 ($842.77) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($207.93) and a one year high of €260.55 ($277.18). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €772.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €702.25.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

