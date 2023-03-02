Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $156.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on WKCMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($191.49) to €183.00 ($194.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

WKCMF stock opened at $157.63 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $200.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.75 and a 200-day moving average of $131.06.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

