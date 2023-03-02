Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €595.00 by Barclays

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €595.00 ($632.98) target price by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($659.57) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €613.00 ($652.13) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €560.00 ($595.74) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €770.00 ($819.15) price objective on Kering in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €540.00 ($574.47) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KER stock opened at €561.70 ($597.55) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €540.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €518.53. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($246.12) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($444.04).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.