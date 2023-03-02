Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) vs. International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Head to Head Comparison

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF – Get Rating) and International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and International Seaways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Seaways $272.55 million 9.23 -$133.49 million $2.72 18.85

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Seaways.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A International Seaways 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and International Seaways, as reported by MarketBeat.

International Seaways has a consensus target price of $54.80, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and International Seaways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A International Seaways 21.81% 11.60% 5.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.4% of International Seaways shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of International Seaways shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of -29.91, indicating that its stock price is 3,091% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Seaways has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Seaways beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc engages in the operation of cruises in Eastern Mediterranean. It offers cruises in the Mediterranean, South and Central American, Northern European, Baltic and Black sea regions. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc. engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products. The company was founded on December 6, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

