Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target at $9.46

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.