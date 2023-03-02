Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $57.77

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.77.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.
In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.17, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. Ventas has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.
Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.
