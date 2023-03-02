ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €17.00 by Barclays

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €17.00 ($18.09) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.70 ($16.70) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($13.30) price objective on ENI in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of ENI stock opened at €13.18 ($14.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. ENI has a 52 week low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a 52 week high of €14.94 ($15.89). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.06.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

