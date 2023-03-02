CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) and Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Critical Contrast

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Satellogic and CalAmp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 CalAmp 1 0 2 0 2.33

Satellogic presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.22%. CalAmp has a consensus price target of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 104.60%. Given CalAmp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than Satellogic.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Satellogic has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CalAmp has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Satellogic and CalAmp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A N/A CalAmp -11.79% -40.90% -3.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Satellogic and CalAmp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $4.25 million 73.40 -$117.74 million N/A N/A CalAmp $284.82 million 0.56 -$27.99 million ($0.94) -4.63

CalAmp has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Satellogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Satellogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of CalAmp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CalAmp beats Satellogic on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

