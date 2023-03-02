HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €42.00 ($44.68) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HFG. Barclays set a €25.50 ($27.13) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.40) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €20.47 ($21.78) on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €19.94 ($21.21) and a 52-week high of €48.90 ($52.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.51.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

