Brokerages Set Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Target Price at $79.17

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 844.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $63.62 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $93.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

