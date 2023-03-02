Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target at $73.50

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

HAS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of HAS opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.73. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

