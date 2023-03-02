Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$9.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$137,228,440.17. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM opened at C$7.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$11.17.

The company also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

