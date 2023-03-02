Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) PT at $88.52

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $318,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.