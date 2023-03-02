Analysts Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price at $19.25

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEB. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

