Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $66.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000.

Envestnet Stock Performance

About Envestnet

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $61.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $84.58.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

